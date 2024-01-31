PARTLY FACETIOUS: Party leaders of the three national parties are brave

“We are a very brave people.” “Yes indeed, the military is boldly engaged in anti-terror operations and at great cost as our fatalities are rising, but there is no let up and at the same time the Pakistanis living in border areas brave threats of an armed attack every single day and yet that does not deter them from carrying out their daily business.”

“I fully endorse your view about their bravery, but when I said we are a brave people, I was actually referring to something else.”

“Oh, let me guess, the armed conflict in Karachi between two rival political parties both accusing the other of…”

“I was reminded of the split between Mehmud Abbas led West Bank and Hamas led Gaza, a split engineered by Israel, which to me is inexplicable…”

“Well, that’s comparing two totally different conflicts. The two Karachi based parties, one of which may well be fighting for survival in this election and the other fighting to lead the federal government…”

“In Pakistan electoral politics is one thing but many times the results have been impossible to digest as they…they defy gravity.”

“In space, there is no gravity, so I guess our politics is on the same level as space.”

“I am not so sure - space is for everybody and that rule has never applied in our politics, but anyway no I wasn’t referring to political parties when I said we are a brave people.”

“Party leaders of the three national parties are brave, as all have all been in jail – The Man Who Must Remain Nameless was the last one in…”

“Nope, that wasn’t what I was referring to either. When I said we are a brave people, I was referring to our national character – talking on subjects we know nothing about.”

“I don’t get it.”

“Our accountants do not fear to tread on economic matters…”

“I can think of only one – the Samdhi.”

“Former FBR Chairman also delights in…”

“If your comment is on his recent remarks on the new currency notes, then let me inform you that many an accountant, both here and in the West, has guided his clients in laundering money…”

“I am not sure if he has practical experience of that. I mean The Samdhi has practical experience as he painstakingly wrote in a 42-page handwritten document…”

“Speaking of that, he did what was the modus operandi of one Karachi based party in days gone by: to accept the crime when in police custody which meant no beating or other forms of torture and then to get rid of all witnesses and…”

“The Samdhi goes one better – he waits for the time when the prosecution is under his control.”

“Look at the glass as half full – at least there are no fatalities.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

