Heavy rain-snow spell likely from 31st

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast another spell of heavy falls and snow for the country from January 31 through February 4.

It warned that heavy rains may produce flash floods in Balochistan on February 2 and February 3, saying that a westerly wave is affecting the country, which is likely to persist till February 4.

Rain mat benefit the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it said and added that foggy conditions are likely to subside significantly over the period.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: A moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur in occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The rainy-snowy spell is also likely to prevail over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Punjab and Islamabad: From moderate to heavy rains with snow are likely to fall in Murree and Galliyat on January 31 and February 1, intermittently.

Punjab: Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan may see the rainy weather on February 2 and February 3.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara are likely to receive light rains on January 31 and February 1 and then from February 2 till February 4.

Sindh: A light to moderate rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad and Kashmore on February 2 and February 3. Cold and partially cloudy weather may prevail elsewhere in the province.

Balochistan: Rain with isolated heavy falls and snow over the hills are likely in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah February 2 and February 3.

Heavy falls may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin and Khuzdar on February 2 and February 3.

Rain and snowfall is likely to cause landslides and closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on January 31 and February 1.

