KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,841.74 High: 63,074.51 Low: 61,637.62 Net Change: 931.98 Volume (000): 233,753 Value (000): 11,762,007 Makt Cap (000) 2,036,042,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,628.73 NET CH (-) 122.6 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,405.56 NET CH (-) 112.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,329.65 NET CH (-) 169.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,763.22 NET CH (-) 30.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,087.08 NET CH (-) 111.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,529.77 NET CH (-) 84.9 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-January-2024 ====================================

