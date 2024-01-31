Markets Print 2024-01-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,841.74
High: 63,074.51
Low: 61,637.62
Net Change: 931.98
Volume (000): 233,753
Value (000): 11,762,007
Makt Cap (000) 2,036,042,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,628.73
NET CH (-) 122.6
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,405.56
NET CH (-) 112.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,329.65
NET CH (-) 169.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,763.22
NET CH (-) 30.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,087.08
NET CH (-) 111.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,529.77
NET CH (-) 84.9
------------------------------------
As on: 30-January-2024
====================================
