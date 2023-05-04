Lahore, crime and suspense: filming wraps on Ayesha Omar’s ‘Taxali’

The crime-thriller film ‘Taxali’ has completed filming, announced director Abu Aleeha on Instagram on Wednesday.

The star-studded movie features a varied cast featuring Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar and more.

The film explores pressing social issues and is slated to be an intense watch.

Written and directed by Aleeha, the film was shot in the historical Walled City of Lahore and is expected to released around Eid-ul-Azha later this year.

Mehar Bano, who plays a young girl from Lahore, praised the director’s exceptional work and expressed her excitement about the release of the film to a local publication.

Waqas Hasan Rizvi, the producer of the film, shared a photo on Instagram with the cast members.

In a recent interview, Aleeha stated that ‘Taxali’ is not only a suspense crime thriller but also depicts old Lahore’s folk wisdom and humour.

“Everyone gave the best performance of their career, and the reason is that their characters were very powerful,” he was quoted as saying.

In another interview, Ayesha Omar said, “I am thrilled to be part of Taxali and to work with Abu Aleeha, who is a talented filmmaker. I am excited to take on this challenging role and bring this story to life on the big screen. We wanted to keep it completely under wraps until we had shot major chunks of the film.”

The official release date for ‘Taxali’ has not been announced yet. It is understood that the film will have a theatrical release in Pakistan and will be submitted for screening to festivals worldwide also.