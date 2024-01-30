Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

A special court handed on Tuesday former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

The verdict comes a little over a week before the February 8 general elections. It is the second conviction for Imran in recent months.

He was previously sentenced to three years in the Toshakhana case on August 5.

Meanwhile, special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict today at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Jail authorities produced Imran and Qureshi before the court. The lead counsel of both the accused did not appear before the court.

Both ex-ministers were given a questionnaire under Section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In December, the Supreme Court approved the post-arrest bails of Imran and Qureshi. However, both remain incarcerated in other cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official issued a statement saying that Pakistan stood with Imran and Qureshi.

“No such sham trial can change what happened in March- April 2022, on the orders of Donald Lu.

“A complete mockery and disregard of law in the cipher case shall not lead us to forget our primary responsibility in order to provide justice to IK and SMQ,” the PTI said.

Background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 13, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act indicted both of them in the case.

The duo was again indicted on December 13.