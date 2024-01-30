Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Iran on Monday stressed collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing to fight the common threat of terrorism.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Iranian top diplomat called on the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian stressed collaborative efforts, better coordination, and intelligence sharing to fight the common threat of terrorism.

Realising the historical, religious, and cultural ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, both sides emphasised strengthening bilateral ties and fostering a greater understanding of each other’s concerns.

Recently, tensions arose between the two countries due to missile strikes, with Pakistan recalling its ambassador to Tehran and not allowing his counterpart to return to Islamabad, meanwhile cancelling all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements.

Later, efforts were made to lower the tension and the envoys were asked to return to their posts.

General Munir underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable, and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship.

The two sides observed that terrorism was a common threat that needed to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination, and intelligence sharing, the ISPR said in the press release.

COAS Munir also emphasised the need for sustained engagement and utilising available communication channels to address security concerns. Both sides have agreed to operationalise the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.

“Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to remain closely engaged and not allow any spoilers to drive a wedge between the brotherly nations. Pakistan and Iran are fraternal neighbours and the destiny of both nations is intertwined,” said the military’s media wing.

Islamabad and Tehran also reiterated their commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the border region which was identified as an indispensable requirement for the well-being of people living on both sides, it concluded.

