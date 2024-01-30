300MW floating solar project: Wapda organises ‘road show’ in Bangkok

LAHORE: The Wapda organized a day-long road show in Bangkok on Monday for the 300 MW-Floating solar project; the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The road show aimed was at forging an enhanced competition amongst the prospective bidders for the project. As many as 58 delegates, hailing from 50 international firms of repute, participated in the event.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd), Pakistan’s Charge’d Affairs in Thailand Yasir Hussain, World Bank’s representatives, Wapda high ups and the project’s consultants also attended the event.

Thanking the delegates for their active participation, the Chairman said Wapda floating solar project has excellent business opportunities for contracting firms through a transparent international competitive bidding. The Wapda has a strong asset base worth billions of dollars and decades long professional expertise for implementing mega projects in water and power sectors.

We are keen to work with the renowned firms to execute the maiden floating solar project in Pakistan to make it yet another success story in the country, he said.

The Chairman expressed the hope that contracting firms from across the world would bid for the project in a large number as the project site is highly secured and easily accessible.

Later, Wapda Member Finance, Member Power, GM (Coordination and Monitoring), and the Consultants briefed the participants about Wapda, its revenue streams, collaboration with international financial institutes and development portfolio as well as financial, technical and bidding details of the 300 MW-floating solar project in Pakistan.

It is important to note that prior to holding the road show in Bangkok, the WAPDA also organized a pre-bid conference in Pakistan in November last.

The Wapda’s 300 MW-floating solar project aims at generating clean energy from Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha Complex through development of environment-friendly, innovative floating solar and hydropower hybrid operations.

Under the project, the Wapda will deploy two 150 MW floating solar plants - one on Ghazi Head Pond at Tarbela Complex and the other on North Pond at Ghazi-Barotha Complex.

The floating solar plants will be connected with the switch yards of Tarbela and Ghazi Barotha Hydel Power Stations to provide 484 million units low cost electricity to the national grid every year.

The World Bank has shown interest to provide 95% financing for the project. The Wapda has already floated bidding documents in October 2023 as per the World Bank’s procurement guidelines. The bidding submission deadline is March 12, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024