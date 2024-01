KARACHI: The local market on Monday saw a surge in the gold prices but silver was unmoved, traders said.

Gold regained Rs1500 and Rs1286 to reach Rs215400 per tola and Rs184671 per 10 grams, respectively.

The world market closed bullion trade for $2050 per ounce, which the local market tags with a further $20 premium.

Silver was available for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $23.03 per ounce, traders said.

