Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Recorder Report Published January 29, 2024 Updated January 29, 2024 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP would steer the country out of the multi-faceted crises after coming into power.

Addressing a public gathering in Liaquat Bagh here on Sunday, he said: “This is the same city where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were martyred. I have come to this city because the country is in danger,” he said.

The PPP is the sole political party that can help the country emerge from the economic, societal and security crises, he said. The society is plagued with the politics of hatred and division, and the PPP is the only party that aims to bury it forever, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

The PPP resolves to establish a truth and reconciliation commission to help unify the country so that the country can progress and prosper, Bilawal added.

He said Jiyalas need to work hard for the sake of the country till February 8, the general elections date. The PPP has the experience to combat the plethora of problems faced by the people, he said. “Only the PPP can help bring political stability and legitimise the electoral process by fulfilling its promises and helping the country treading a new path. The PPP appeals to the people to trust it in this election, and opt for a new view. They need to stamp the arrow of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Pakistan Peoples Party,” the PPP chief said.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “The PTI needs to realise that Imran Khan is not in the elections, and he will not become the prime minister,” Bilawal said.

“The workers of PML-N should be told that their party is not protecting the sanctity of the vote, rather it is destroying it,” he deplored.

