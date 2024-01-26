AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2024 09:51pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for a political debate.

“I invite the PM candidate of PML-N Nawaz Sharif to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8,” the PPP chair wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” he said on X.

This is the second time Bilawal has challenged Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate on national issues.

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

“I am PPP’s candidate for the Prime Minister post, the PML-N’s aspirant for the slot should come on television and debate with me,” he said in a statement earlier this week.

The former foreign minister also revealed that he wanted to leave the PDM government but his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, stopped him and said “we have to fulfil our commitment with the other parties.”

elections general elections political debate Elections in Pakistan 2024 general elections pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024 Pakistan Elections 2024 general elections in Pakistan Pakistan polls 2024

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but fails to order ceasefire

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

PRL says plans to double refining capacity within 5 years

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil dips but remains on track for weekly gain on US, Chinese growth

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Read more stories