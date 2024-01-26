Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for a political debate.

“I invite the PM candidate of PML-N Nawaz Sharif to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8,” the PPP chair wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” he said on X.

This is the second time Bilawal has challenged Nawaz Sharif to hold a debate on national issues.

Bilawal says ‘was told’ KP CM has already been decided

“I am PPP’s candidate for the Prime Minister post, the PML-N’s aspirant for the slot should come on television and debate with me,” he said in a statement earlier this week.

The former foreign minister also revealed that he wanted to leave the PDM government but his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, stopped him and said “we have to fulfil our commitment with the other parties.”