AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: envoy

APP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir said on Sunday two Pakistanis injured in a terror incident in Iran will be discharged soon from the hospital while the third citizen required more treatment.

In a post on X, he said “Our Consul in Zahidan reached hospital and met our three brave and hardworking Pakistanis whose sacrifices I salute. Glad that two will soon be discharged while our third brother will require more treatment. Pakistan firmly stands with them and does whatever is required for their well-being.”

