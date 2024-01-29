Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir said on Sunday two Pakistanis injured in a terror incident in Iran will be discharged soon from the hospital while the third citizen required more treatment.

In a post on X, he said “Our Consul in Zahidan reached hospital and met our three brave and hardworking Pakistanis whose sacrifices I salute. Glad that two will soon be discharged while our third brother will require more treatment. Pakistan firmly stands with them and does whatever is required for their well-being.”