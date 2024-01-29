AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Sindh govt believes in freedom of expression, says minister

PPI Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: Sindh caretaker Minister for Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, has said that the caretaker provincial government believed in the freedom of expression and was ensuring the same.

This, he said while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspaper Society’s Sindh Committee, led by Syed Sarmad Ali. Director General, Public Relations, Information Department, Muhammad Saleem Khan, was also present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised the Information minister about the dues of newspapers’ advertisement and other related issues, according to a handout issued from Sindh Information Department on Sunday. Shah said that the Sindh government was endeavoung to resolve the matter of dues to print media.

He asked publications to ensure timely payment of salaries to their employees. The minister said that during the election campaign, it was the responsibility of publications to ensure fact based news so as to guide the voters to choose their representatives.

“Newspapers have no restriction on publishing news, analysis and articles which is a proof that caretaker government respects freedom of press,” he added.

The delegates included Chairman Sindh Committee Javed Shamsi, Executive Committee Members Muhammad Younis Mehar, Zahida Abbasi, Rafiq Ahmed Pirzada, Imtiaz Qazi and Mumtaz Ahmed Phulpoto.

