Jan 28, 2024
Pakistan

25 arrested after clash between PTI workers, police during Karachi election rally

BR Web Desk Published January 28, 2024 Updated January 28, 2024 09:05pm

At least 25 people were arrested after a clash between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police during an election rally at Karachi’s Teen Talwar.

The incident unfolded when PTI, alleging deprivation of its constitutional right to campaign, held a rally in the Red Zone without prior permission, according to police.

As per witnesses, PTI activists attempted to block the road, and police responded with tear gas, leading to resistance from PTI workers who allegedly threw stones at the police, causing injuries. The police called for reinforcements, using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd.

Speaking to the media DIG South Asad Raza said PTI had not obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally, and that the participants attempted to enter the Red Zone, prompting a police response.

PTI, on the other hand, claimed to have informed the district administration about the rally, accusing the police of unnecessary aggression and hindrance to their campaign. The party threatened protests if detained workers were not released, emphasizing a lack of a level playing field.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar reported the arrest of his father in Lahore, criticizing the state of human rights and the rule of law. In response to the arrests, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan condemned the actions, emphasising citizens’ constitutional right to hold peaceful rallies.

The clash unfolded as part of PTI’s directive to its ticket holders to hold rallies nationwide, with warnings of cancellation for non-compliance. The party’s manifesto launch coincided with these events, as Imran Khan directed candidates to address voters, projecting resilience against potential arrests.

PTI General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 PTI rallies

