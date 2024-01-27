Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has brushed aside charges of Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), GENCO-II, for supply of less gas to TPS Guddu.

Referring to CPGCL-II letter dated January 18, 2024 regarding the unavailability of gas as per CPGCL requirement, PPL claimed it has repeatedly raised concerns on low gas offtakes by CPGCL in various periods of calendar year 2023, also noted in the letter of December 26, 2023.

“We reassert that KGF has been ensuring full compliance to GSA by maintaining the sales gas pressure over and above 500 psig at delivery point. Conversely, CPGCL GENCO-II was unable to increase its gas offtakes from KGF during the period Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 especially during last six months’ where average gas sale is only 89.196 MMSCFD (unaudited figure),” said Manager Kandhkot Field, Pir Muhammad Ali Shah.

Regarding the concern on ACQ (Annual Contract Quantity), PPL reaffirmed that PPL, in accordance with the requirement against clause -7 of Kandhkot Gas Sale Agreement between PPL and CPGCL, provided revised Annual Contract Quantity encompassing the potential of field in January 2024.

According to PPL since 23d Dec -2023 till Jan 13-2024, CPGCL offtakes remained very low and/or zero, which was referred in PPL letter addressed to DG gas and email correspondence with CPGCL. After the startup of GT-14 and GT-15 on January14, 2024 at 1550 hrs and particularly since the resumption of gas offtakes through the SNGPL KK-II pipeline, on January 17, 2024, at 1805 hrs, peak flow demand of CPGCL has been successfully met without any constraints.

Contrary to the claim made, CPGCL is unable to utilize 150 MMSCFD gas on a single day after running both operative machines at full capacity. The fact is CPGCL demand approaches 150 MMSCFD at 0800 hrs and drops below 100 MMSCFD at around 2300 hrs each day resulting in cumulative day offtake in range pf ±,130 MMSCF by utilizing 3 pipelines. Hence, the CPGCL claim of fulfilling the gas requirement of the 747MW plant is inaccurate.

PPL maintained that despite various challenges during high flood situation, monsoon, and foggy season, KGF assured its full commitment to consistent & uninterrupted gas supplies to the CPGCL for generating electricity to meet country’s energy demand.

“We reaffirm our earlier commitment and assure full sustainable and uninterrupted gas supplies as per revised ACQ sales gas specifications,” PPL stated and urged CPGCL, Genco-II to take all the necessary measures to sustain maximum utilization of Kandhkot gas.

