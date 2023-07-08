Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

ISLAMABAD: M/s General Electric (GE) has cautioned the management of Thermal Power Station (TPS) Guddu that any delay in opening of Letter of Credit (L/C) may have cascading effect on delivery of mandatory spare parts for necessary rehabilitation of TPS-14.

In a letter to Chief Executive Officer, Central Power Generation Company Ltd, Genco-II, TPS Guddu, the Country Director M/s GE, as per Contractual Service Agreement (CSA) Exhibit 1, major inspection shall be carried out after completion of 32000 FFH from Advance Gas Path (AGP) upgrade.

The AGP upgrade for GT14 (TSN 299041) was executed in 2018, and the unit has accumulated approximately 26,000 FFH since the AGP upgrade. Based on current operating profile, it is projected that GT14 will reach 32,000 FFH by March 2024.

According to GE GT 15 major inspection is scheduled for July 2023. As part of this process, capital parts will be removed from GT 15 and sent to a repair shop for refurbishment in July 2023.

The refurbishment of these parts is currently scheduled to take place from August 2023. These refurbished parts will be required for major inspection of GT 14, which is scheduled for March 2024. This information was communicated during the board meeting on March 20, 2023.

The Country Director, GE further stated that CPGCL’s purchase orders of April 20, 2023, necessitate CPGCL to establish letter of credit for USD 9.9 Million and GE shall deliver parts within 11 Weeks from establishment of Letter of Credit.

“We must emphasize that any delay in establishing letter of credit will have a cascading effect on the delivery of mandatory spare parts, consequently impacting the schedule of GT 15 major inspection, and it will further impact GT 14 major inspection,” he added.

In April 2023 Genco Holding Private Limited, an administrative entity of public sector power generation companies (Gencos), has sought a blanket approval of purchase of equipment for 747-MW Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) Guddu to run the plant during the summer.

GHCL also proposed that dispute with M/s GE should be dealt separately as the latter has threatened to declare CCPP as a default plant if its overdue payment is not cleared. GHCL, in a letter informed Power Division that it wrote three letters about release of payments to M/s General Electric under Contractual Service Agreement (CSA) for 747-MW, CCPP, as per provisions of the CSA between M/s. General Electric (GE) and Central Power Generation Company Ltd (CPGCL) Guddu of September 30, 2017.

The major inspection of GT-15 was scheduled to be carried out on completion of 32000 FFH (Factored Fired Hours) in October 2022.

M/s GE managed to extend the operational span of this Gas Turbine by another 3,000 hrs after consulting with their engineering department following a baroscopic inspection. These extended hours were exhausted on March 23, 2023 and M/s. GE is now looking for extension of another 1000 FFH.

Genco Holding Company Limited argues that since it will not be possible to extend FFH any further therefore, it will be prudent to prepare for the major inspection and overhaul in May 2023. Hence, further operations of GT-15 without carrying out the manufacturer’s recommended major inspection may put the machine at risk and it will have to be shutdown.

According to GHCL, the designed efficiency of the 747-MW, CCPP, Guddu, as well as availability of indigenous gas for the power plant makes it a priority power plant while issuing dispatch instructions by the System Operator i.e. NPCC.

Hence, its operations are demanded on priority, especially during the summer season. In addition, in the light of recommendation of the inquiry committee after recent blackout, this power plant has to share significant dispatch for system stability.

