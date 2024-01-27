AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Message from the MD/CEO, Zahid Mir MD/ CEO Pakistan Refinery Limited

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

It brings me immense pleasure to share the remarkable achievements that PRL has recently accomplished. The extraordinary records in production and sales are not merely statistics; they symbolize our collective dedication to excellence, resilience, and adaptability that define each member of the PRL family.

In navigating the intricacies of our industry, our collaborative efforts have propelled PRL's performance to unprecedented heights. Through strategic decision-making, we have not only met but exceeded expectations, showcasing our ability to overcome challenges and attain greatness.

A pivotal aspect of our recent success lies in achieving the highest plant availability and recording the highest sales, reflective of our commitment to operational excellence and meeting the dynamic demands of the market. In the realm of transformative initiatives, the Refinery Expansion & Upgrade Project (REUP) stands as a beacon of progress. This project signifies more than a numerical expansion; it involves doubling our crude processing capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, showcasing PRL's dedication to powering the nation's energy needs.

Beyond the numerical aspect, REUP signifies the adoption of a Deep Conversion Refinery configuration, integrating cutting-edge technology that adheres to stringent environmental protocols, including the production of EURO V standard fuels. This marks our commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible energy practices.

Moreover, REUP is a catalyst for multifaceted positive impacts. It generates substantial employment opportunities, stimulates economic activity, and fosters skill development through the implementation of state-of-the-art technology. The project significantly contributes to the national GDP, reduces import dependency, and promotes import substitution, resulting in substantial savings of valuable foreign exchange.

Additionally, I express sincere appreciation to the Government for its steadfast support. The conducive regulatory environment and collaborative efforts have created a foundation for our accomplishments.

As we move forward on this journey of growth and innovation, I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to shape a brighter future for PRL and contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

Pakistan Refinery Limited PRL REUP

