Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,200 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs400 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,642 after an increase of Rs342, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,400 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was priced at $2,040 per ounce, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.