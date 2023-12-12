BAFL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.66%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
DFML 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.33%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.34%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
FFL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
GGL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
HBL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
HUBC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
PPL 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (6.2%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
SNGP 72.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.7%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
TRG 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.69%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.33%)
BR100 6,827 Increased By 46.2 (0.68%)
BR30 24,158 Increased By 191.7 (0.8%)
KSE100 66,450 Increased By 437.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 22,189 Increased By 140.9 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ATRL (Attock Refinery Limited) 347.79 Increased By ▲ 2.59%

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2023 11:04am

Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL), a subsidiary of Attock Oil Company Limited, has shut down its crude distillation units temporarily as the company’s dispatch pattern remains depressed.

ATRL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We wish to inform you that the dispatch pattern for the current month of December 2023 continues to remain depressed, as a result, stocks of Premier Motor Gasoline (PMG) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) have reached very high levels with very little/no ullage in storage tanks especially PMG,” read the statement.

“To manage high stocks of these products, we have shut down two of our crude distillation units temporarily to manage refinery operations,” the refinery shared, adding that it would now be operating at a throughput of about 60%.

ATRL warned that if the situation persists it “would result in curtailment of crude intake from oilfields with adverse effect on associated gas as well”.

Attock Refinery shared that it has also intimated to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that surplus inventories of products are available to meet the market demand.

Attock Refinery was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978, as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil.

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

As per the company’s latest financial results, ATRL saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 64%, clocking in at Rs12.30 billion for the period ended September 30, 2023.

OGRA High Speed Diesel Attock Oil Company Limited Attock Refinery Limited Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority crude distillation units Premier Motor Gasoline

Comments

1000 characters

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories