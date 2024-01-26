AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
DGKC 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
FFL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.92%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.14%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.77%)
OGDC 142.60 Increased By ▲ 7.67 (5.68%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.46%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
PPL 120.78 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.25%)
PRL 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
SNGP 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
UNITY 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,609 Increased By 5.3 (0.08%)
BR30 23,363 Increased By 149.4 (0.64%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,701 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Truck maker Volvo’s Q4 operating profit beats expectations

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 01:42pm

STOCKHOLM: Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit on Friday and said it had adjusted production levels and upped prices to compensate for cost inflation.

The sector and investors alike have braced for a tougher 2024 for the trucking market with Volvo expecting fewer trucks to be registered this year than the year before and analysts flagging a downturn in demand in Europe.

On Friday, Volvo cut its predictions for the total European heavy truck market this year, seeing 280,000 units for the region instead of 290,000.

However, kept its 290,000 prediction for the North American heavy truck market.

It also upped its prediction of the China medium and heavy truck market to 800,000 from 700,000 units previously.

Operating profit adjusted for divestment costs came to 18.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.76 billion), above the mean forecast of 17.2 billion Swedish crowns in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Volvo proposed an ordinary 2023 dividend of 7.50 crowns per share, up from 7.0 crowns in 2022. This is in addition to an extra dividend of 10.50 crowns per share, up from 7 crowns a year earlier.

Volvo Cars braces for challenges in 2023 after quarterly profit falls

The overall proposed dividends of 18 crowns was above the total payment of 17 crowns per share expected by analysts.

“We successfully mitigated cost inflation with price management, handled disturbances in the supply chain and reduced inventories,” Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement, stating he saw demand normalising across several markets and segments.

Volvo

Truck maker Volvo’s Q4 operating profit beats expectations

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Two ‘innovative’ power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

Oil set for weekly gain on US economic growth, Mideast supply concerns

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Dubai’s property boom shows signs of fizzling out

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Read more stories