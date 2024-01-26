AIRLINK 61.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.22%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.54%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.74%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
OGDC 140.26 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
PIAA 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,607 Increased By 3.5 (0.05%)
BR30 23,280 Increased By 66.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tata Steel CEO says job cuts in Britain ‘least bad option,’ will continue talks

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 10:37am

NEW DELHI: Planned job cuts in Britain by India’s Tata Steel were the “least bad option,” and the company will continue to hold talks with unions and hopes to reach a conclusion over the next two months, CEO T V Narendran said.

The steelmaker will close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, axing up to 2,800 jobs at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales.

The plan, however, has been rejected by three trade unions - Community, Unite, and GMB - who said they would consult members on next steps, including industrial action.

“We are expecting the unions to also think through the consequences of some of the actions, because ultimately this is not a business which is making money and trying to restructure, it is losing a lot of money,” Narendran told Reuters in an interview.

“Do you want to lose even more money? And does that help? It’s not a happy conversation, but it’s a necessary conversation,” he said, adding that the company will deal with the situation as it evolves.

India’s critical minerals, steel demand

The steelmaker is also looking at India’s ongoing auction of critical minerals, the first part of which is underway for an estimated $5.4 billion and includes minerals such as lithium.

“We are just looking at all the minerals being listed, looking at the documents, looking at the reserves, seeing if anything is of interest and then we will decide,” Narendran said.

Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs in Wales

The steelmaker expects India’s steel demand to be strong, with growth expected in automotives and construction, alongside railways and oil and gas sectors.

Separately, Narendran said he expects continued volatility in prices of coking coal, a key steelmaking raw material, with prices moving in the $270-$350 per ton range.

India Tata Steel

Tata Steel CEO says job cuts in Britain ‘least bad option,’ will continue talks

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Read more stories