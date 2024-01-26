AIRLINK 61.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.22%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.54%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.74%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
OGDC 140.26 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
PIAA 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,607 Increased By 3.5 (0.05%)
BR30 23,280 Increased By 66.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand December exports rise 4.7% y/y, less than forecast

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 10:33am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s customs-based exports rose for a fifth straight month in December, up 4.7% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 6.0% year-on-year increase for December in a Reuters poll, and followed November’s 4.9% rise. In December, imports fell 3.1% year-on-year, creating a trade surplus of $0.97 billion.

In December, shipments to the United States rose 0.3% from a year earlier and those to Japan dropped 3.7%, while exports to China increased 2%.

Full-year 2023 imports dropped 3.8% annually, while exports dropped 1%, creating a trade deficit of $5.2 billion.

South Korea Jan 1-20 exports fall 1.0% y/y, China-bound shipments up marginally

The commerce ministry set a target for exports to grow 1.99% this year.

Rice export volumes increased 4.1% in December from a year earlier, and rose for the whole of 2023 by 13.7% to 8.76 million metric tons.

Thailand Thailand's economy

Thailand December exports rise 4.7% y/y, less than forecast

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Read more stories