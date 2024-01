SEOUL: South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of January fell 1.0% from the same period the year before, customs agency data showed on Monday.

By destination, shipments to the United States rose 3.6%, but exports to the European Union fell 9.4%.

Those to China rose 0.1%, set to snap a 19-month streak of decline.

On average per working day, exports were up 2.2%.