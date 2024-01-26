Alkhidmat hands over 30 houses to flood victims

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has handed over 30 more houses to flood victims under its Tameer-e-Watan rehabilitation programme, officials said on Thursday.

Alkhidmat Karachi’s Disaster Management team delivered the houses as part of its rehabilitation operations in Abdul Wahab Goth and Rajal Bela where people had lost their homes in floods.

The rehabilitation operations are under way across the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Keys for the houses were given away to the families’ heads by Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi at a ceremony.

