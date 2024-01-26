KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,298.01 High: 65,213.61 Low: 64,180.45 Net Change: 524.42 Volume (000): 290,527 Value (000): 22,083,739 Makt Cap (000) 2,116,909,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,859.03 NET CH (-) 119.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,632.07 NET CH (+) 0.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,796.01 NET CH (-) 33.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,144.66 NET CH (-) 166.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,384.02 NET CH (-) 222.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,768.83 NET CH (-) 60.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-January-2024 ====================================

