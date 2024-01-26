Markets Print 2024-01-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,298.01
High: 65,213.61
Low: 64,180.45
Net Change: 524.42
Volume (000): 290,527
Value (000): 22,083,739
Makt Cap (000) 2,116,909,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,859.03
NET CH (-) 119.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,632.07
NET CH (+) 0.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,796.01
NET CH (-) 33.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,144.66
NET CH (-) 166.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,384.02
NET CH (-) 222.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,768.83
NET CH (-) 60.68
------------------------------------
As on: 25-January-2024
====================================
