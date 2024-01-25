AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
Jan 25, 2024
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:51pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,800 per tola after shedding Rs1,400 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,300 after a decrease of Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had remained unchanged at Rs215,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,035 per ounce, after a decline of $12 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

