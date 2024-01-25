AIRLINK 62.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
BOP 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
DGKC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.27%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.31%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HBL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUBC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 142.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.67%)
PAEL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PPL 121.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-4.03%)
PRL 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
PTC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.89%)
SEARL 52.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.19%)
SNGP 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.87%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 6,667 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 23,608 Decreased By -377.7 (-1.57%)
KSE100 64,785 Decreased By -37 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,895 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on BOJ stimulus exit bets, weak 40-year bond auction

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 11:16am

TOKYO: Benchmark Japanese government bond yields rose to a six-week high on Thursday as investors continued to position for a near-term end to Bank of Japan stimulus, while a weak bond auction also weighed on sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.740% as of 0426 GMT, after earlier reaching 0.745% for the first time since Dec. 12.

The yield was as low as 0.63% on Tuesday after the BOJ decided to keep stimulus settings unchanged, but jumped on Wednesday as the market digested central bank chief Kazuo Ueda’s comments from the post-meeting news conference that the prospects of seeing the inflation trend sustainably reach the BOJ’s target were gradually heightening.

JGB yields edge lower as investors await BOJ decision

“Ueda hinted that they’re going to remove NIRP (negative interest-rate policy), but that’s just saying the policy rate is going to be zero and we don’t really know if hikes are going to continue after that,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“He wanted to keep optionality,” Omori added.

“That’s making the market adjustment hard.”

Omori said investors are likely targeting an eventual rise in 10-year yields to 1%, but they are “still struggling to find the right level” for 2- and 5-year yields.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 bps to 0.315%, also the highest level since Dec. 12.

The two-year yield fell 0.5 bps to 0.060%, easing back from Wednesday’s nearly one-month peak of 0.065%.

Japanese yields also had pressure to rise on Thursday from a climb in US Treasury yields overnight.

Meanwhile, a weak run of JGB auctions continued with the finance ministry’s 40-year bond sale drawing the lowest demand since August of 2011, based on a gauge called the bid-to-cover ratio.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 2.095%, and earlier reached 2.1%, the highest since Nov. 2.

The 20-year yield jumped 4 bps to 1.550%, while the 30-year yield added 2 bps to 1.825%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 yen to 145.99.

Japanese government bonds

JGB yields rise on BOJ stimulus exit bets, weak 40-year bond auction

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Read more stories