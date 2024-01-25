PTI says will be launching ‘election campaign’ on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced that it would formally kick off its election campaign across the country, especially in Punjab, from Sunday to ‘break the shackles of slavery’.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that that all the national and provincial assemblies’ candidates and organisations of the party would come out on Sunday for effective and active participation in the peaceful electioneering in light of the instructions of the unlawfully incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

He claimed that the nation stands with its leader who is facing illegal imprisonment, adding PTI will continue its struggle to put the country back on track through restoration of rule of law in a peaceful democratic manner despite all state oppression and fascism.

He vowed that all attempts to rob the people of their right to vote would be foiled with the support of masses, adding the constitution gives people the right to take part in peaceful political and electoral activities and the state machinery should respect the constitution while the Supreme Court must ensure supremacy of constitution in the country.

He said that the masses would come out on Sunday by breaking the idols of fear and fetters of slavery to launch election campaign to inflict crushing defeat on the political opponents in the forthcoming general elections so as to turn the dream of “Haqeeqi Azadi” into a reality under the leadership of Imran Khan.

