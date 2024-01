Pakistani, Uzbek diplomats discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistani and Uzbek diplomats on Wednesday exchanged views on connectivity between the two countries and ways to deepen cooperation in various areas.

Uzbekistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Ismatullah Irgashev and 1st Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Bakhromjon Aloyev who are currently visiting Pakistan held a meeting with Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani on Wednesday.

The two sides held detailed deliberations on issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional situation, and Afghanistan.

“Held substantive meetings with Amb Ismatullah Irgashev, Uzbekistan Sp Rep for Afghanistan and 1st Dy FM Amb Bakhromjon Aloyev,” Ambassador Durrani said in a post on social media platform, X.

He said that bilateral relations, Afghanistan and connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan topped agenda of the talks.

