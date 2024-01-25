Pakistani, Uzbek diplomats discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistani and Uzbek diplomats on Wednesday exchanged views on connectivity between the two countries and ways to deepen cooperation in various areas.

Uzbekistanâ€™s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Ismatullah Irgashev and 1st Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Bakhromjon Aloyev who are currently visiting Pakistan held a meeting with Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani on Wednesday.

The two sides held detailed deliberations on issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional situation, and Afghanistan.

â€œHeld substantive meetings with Amb Ismatullah Irgashev, Uzbekistan Sp Rep for Afghanistan and 1st Dy FM Amb Bakhromjon Aloyev,â€ Ambassador Durrani said in a post on social media platform, X.

He said that bilateral relations, Afghanistan and connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan topped agenda of the talks.

