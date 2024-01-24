AIRLINK 61.60 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (5.53%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
DGKC 75.80 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.06%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
FFBL 30.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.03%)
FFL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.03%)
HBL 116.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 118.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
MLCF 39.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.75%)
OGDC 142.74 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (4.57%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.55%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.72%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SNGP 75.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.85%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.57%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 61.2 (0.92%)
BR30 24,082 Increased By 360.4 (1.52%)
KSE100 65,020 Increased By 565.3 (0.88%)
KSE30 21,993 Increased By 240.3 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as hopes for early Fed rate cuts fade

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 09:47am

Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and strong US data doused hopes for early interest rate cuts, while investors awaited a slew of economic reports this week for more clarity on rate trajectory.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,024.46 per ounce by 0327 GMT. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,025.50.

“Recent economic data out of the US has called for some recalibration in dovish market rate expectations, with some pushback on the timeline for Fed rate cut weighing on gold’s appeal,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“That said, rising geopolitical tensions may limit its downside… with the $2,000 level on watch as near-term support to hold,” Rong said.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, but hovered near a six-week high hit on Tuesday.

Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes edged lower, but held above 4%. In wider financial markets, Asian shares rose on optimism that Chinese authorities would offer support for its stock markets, which have plummeted to multi-year lows.

Market focus is on the US flash PMI report due at 1445 GMT later in the day, fourth-quarter advance GDP estimates on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data on Friday.

Traders have priced in five quarter-point Fed rate cuts for 2024, down from six cuts two weeks ago.

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Initially seen in March, the first cut is now expected in May with an 89% probability, according to LSEG’s interest-rate probability app IRPR.

A Fed official last week said the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.38 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.1% to $899.21, and palladium fell 0.5% to $943.23.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold bullion

Gold slips as hopes for early Fed rate cuts fade

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Oil prices little changed as fundamentals weigh on geopolitical risk premium

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Read more stories