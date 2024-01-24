WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Jan-24 19-Jan-24 18-Jan-24 17-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104368 0.104428 0.104385 0.104413 Euro 0.817872 0.817834 0.816963 0.817337 Japanese yen 0.00507 0.005073 0.005071 0.005098 U.K. pound 0.954822 0.952674 0.95286 0.953572 U.S. dollar 0.75103 0.751202 0.75123 0.751436 Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005592 0.005583 0.005582 Australian dollar 0.495229 0.494216 0.492657 0.493769 Botswana pula 0.0549 0.054988 0.05499 0.054855 Brazilian real 0.151772 0.152631 0.15208 0.152298 Brunei dollar 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 0.559063 Canadian dollar 0.558221 0.558017 0.556261 0.555714 Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000818 0.000811 0.000815 Czech koruna 0.033014 0.032958 0.03301 0.033016 Danish krone 0.109657 0.109666 0.109555 0.109584 Indian rupee 0.009036 0.009037 0.009039 Israeli New Shekel 0.199107 0.200267 0.199477 0.198582 Korean won 0.000562 0.00056 0.000559 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44277 2.44342 2.4433 Malaysian ringgit 0.158931 0.159356 0.15926 0.159354 Mauritian rupee 0.016767 0.01676 0.016842 0.016697 Mexican peso 0.043888 0.043847 0.043677 0.043446 New Zealand dollar 0.460494 0.459848 0.459941 0.461231 Norwegian krone 0.071486 0.071677 0.071375 0.071486 Omani rial 1.95326 1.95378 1.95432 Peruvian sol 0.201071 0.201079 0.201295 Philippine peso 0.013442 0.013456 0.013411 0.013446 Polish zloty 0.187889 0.186453 0.185778 0.185843 Qatari riyal 0.206327 0.206382 0.206438 Russian ruble 0.008537 0.00848 0.008473 0.008505 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200275 0.200328 0.200383 Singapore dollar 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 0.559063 South African rand 0.03923 0.039557 0.039528 0.03953 Swedish krona 0.072031 0.071866 0.07189 0.071744 Swiss franc 0.864943 0.864494 0.868574 0.869818 Thai baht 0.021113 0.021129 0.021111 0.021138 Trinidadian dollar 0.110878 0.111176 0.11095 0.11126 U.A.E. dirham 0.204501 0.204555 0.204612 Uruguayan peso 0.019384 0.019235 0.019092 0.019129 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

