WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 23, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Jan-24 19-Jan-24 18-Jan-24 17-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104368 0.104428 0.104385 0.104413
Euro 0.817872 0.817834 0.816963 0.817337
Japanese yen 0.00507 0.005073 0.005071 0.005098
U.K. pound 0.954822 0.952674 0.95286 0.953572
U.S. dollar 0.75103 0.751202 0.75123 0.751436
Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.005592 0.005583 0.005582
Australian dollar 0.495229 0.494216 0.492657 0.493769
Botswana pula 0.0549 0.054988 0.05499 0.054855
Brazilian real 0.151772 0.152631 0.15208 0.152298
Brunei dollar 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 0.559063
Canadian dollar 0.558221 0.558017 0.556261 0.555714
Chilean peso 0.000825 0.000818 0.000811 0.000815
Czech koruna 0.033014 0.032958 0.03301 0.033016
Danish krone 0.109657 0.109666 0.109555 0.109584
Indian rupee 0.009036 0.009037 0.009039
Israeli New Shekel 0.199107 0.200267 0.199477 0.198582
Korean won 0.000562 0.00056 0.000559 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44277 2.44342 2.4433
Malaysian ringgit 0.158931 0.159356 0.15926 0.159354
Mauritian rupee 0.016767 0.01676 0.016842 0.016697
Mexican peso 0.043888 0.043847 0.043677 0.043446
New Zealand dollar 0.460494 0.459848 0.459941 0.461231
Norwegian krone 0.071486 0.071677 0.071375 0.071486
Omani rial 1.95326 1.95378 1.95432
Peruvian sol 0.201071 0.201079 0.201295
Philippine peso 0.013442 0.013456 0.013411 0.013446
Polish zloty 0.187889 0.186453 0.185778 0.185843
Qatari riyal 0.206327 0.206382 0.206438
Russian ruble 0.008537 0.00848 0.008473 0.008505
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200275 0.200328 0.200383
Singapore dollar 0.560261 0.559721 0.559034 0.559063
South African rand 0.03923 0.039557 0.039528 0.03953
Swedish krona 0.072031 0.071866 0.07189 0.071744
Swiss franc 0.864943 0.864494 0.868574 0.869818
Thai baht 0.021113 0.021129 0.021111 0.021138
Trinidadian dollar 0.110878 0.111176 0.11095 0.11126
U.A.E. dirham 0.204501 0.204555 0.204612
Uruguayan peso 0.019384 0.019235 0.019092 0.019129
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
