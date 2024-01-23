AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Benzema feels under ‘pressure’, wants to leave Saudi club: source close to club

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 06:10pm

RIYADH: Karim Benzema feels under “pressure” at his Saudi club Al-Ittihad and wants to leave “temporarily”, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another club in the Saudi Pro League but he has refused, the source added.

Benzema, 36, had a meeting with the club that was described as bad-tempered.

He told the meeting “he doesn’t feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad”.

Messi, Miami beaten by Dallas in pre-season friendly

Contacted by AFP, Benzema’s entourage declined to comment.

Benzema, who was one of the highest-profile signings of the Saudi league last year, returned to the club 17 days late after its mid-season break.

Reports in England say Premier League club Chelsea would be keen to take the former Ballon d’Or winner on loan in the current transfer window.

