AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.39%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.76%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.57%)
FFL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.9%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
HBL 115.99 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.16%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.22%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.85%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 128.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.26%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.07%)
PTC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.5%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.26%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.96%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 78.76 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,653 Increased By 75.2 (1.14%)
BR30 23,737 Increased By 189.2 (0.8%)
KSE100 64,462 Increased By 522.8 (0.82%)
KSE30 21,767 Increased By 165.3 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela arrests 32 in alleged plot to kill Maduro

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2024 11:28am

CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities have arrested 32 civilians and soldiers after a months-long investigation into their alleged part in a US-backed conspiracy to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro, the prosecutor’s office said Monday.

All suspects have “confessed and revealed information about the plans,” Attorney General Tarek William Saab told reporters in Caracas.

He said they had been accused of treason and convicted for their crimes.

Maduro loyalist Saab said arrest warrants have been issued for 11 other people, including rights activists, journalists and soldiers in exile, for the alleged plot that also targeted Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

Maduro urged maximum punishment for the people arrested and said he has ordered the defense ministry to cashier and expel the military personnel involved in the plot.

“The maximum sentence must be applied against them… for terrorism, conspiracy and treason,” Maduro said on his television program. Maduro had already denounced on January 15 what he said was a plot against him.

Padrino told the same press conference that an operation that started last year to uncover details of the alleged conspiracy was kept secret as it coincided with “talks” between Maduro and the United States that resulted in a prisoner swap.

He blamed the plot on the “far right,” as the Maduro government usually refers to the opposition, with “support” of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

India will buy Venezuelan oil, says minister

Officials released a video that purportedly implicates opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in the plot, and Saab vowed that “more arrests will follow,” without naming names.

Maduro was elected in 2018 for a second, successive term not recognized by dozens of countries and met with a barrage of sanctions.

These have been eased since his government agreed to hold free and fair elections in 2024 with observers present.

Machado, however, remains barred from holding public office despite winning overwhelming support in a primary vote last October.

She was disqualified by the authorities for alleged corruption and for backing sanctions against Caracas.

In a report last year, the United Nations Human Rights Committee expressed concern about the “persecution of dissidents” in Venezuela as well as the “intimidation, persecution, arbitrary arrest and imprisonment of journalists, human rights defenders and political activists.”

Maduro, who has not confirmed whether he will seek another term, frequently denounces plans to overthrow him, usually with the same co-conspirators: the United States, the opposition and Colombian drug traffickers.

Nicolas Maduro Venezuela

Venezuela arrests 32 in alleged plot to kill Maduro

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories