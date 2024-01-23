AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Markets Print 2024-01-23

Malaysian palm oil slips

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped two consecutive sessions of gains on Monday, weighed down by weakness in crude oil prices, although losses were limited by higher exports and production concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 30 ringgit, or 0.76%, to 3,909 ringgit ($827.48) a metric ton at closing. The contract jumped 2.2% last week on concerns about stagnant production in the world’s top palm oil producers.

Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, is seen rising 1% in 2024 form a year earlier to 18.75 million tons, while output in top producer Indonesia is forecast to rise 0.6% to 48.87 million tons, a Reuters survey showed last week. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 rose 3.62% from a year earlier to 867,828 tons, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the same period fell 2.7% to 828,910 tons. The market will be focusing on Jan. 1-20 production estimates from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, said Sathia Varqa, a senior analyst at Singapore-based Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics. “Palm is rapidly losing its competitiveness to soft oils. Palm prices need to go down to regain the competitiveness,” he added.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.19% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

