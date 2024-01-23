AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
US to collaborate with Punjab in education, commerce fields: CG

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins has shown readiness to collaborate with Punjab in the fields of education and commerce. She also expressed a desire to further promote bilateral cooperation under the California-Punjab sister States relationship agreement.

During a meeting with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on discussions held on enhancing mutual relations and cooperation in various sectors.

She praised the CM for his people-friendly initiatives. She commended Naqvi for being an extremely dynamic and hardworking chief minister, noting that everyone appreciates his efforts. Under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi, the provincial caretaker government has effectively served the people, and whenever we see CM Mohsin Naqvi, he is found doing some work, she added.

CM Naqvi expressed interest in benefiting from American expertise, particularly in increasing wheat production in agriculture. He expressed a desire to affiliate Punjab's educational institutions with the University of California, to enhance the construction of small houses in Punjab, inspired by the California model.

The CM also highlighted the smog challenge, emphasizing the importance of identifying its causes. Every effort was made in a short period to serve the people effectively, he added.

