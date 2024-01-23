KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,939.41 High: 64,090.88 Low: 63,139.73 Net Change: 657.18 Volume (000): 197,283 Value (000): 9,933,181 Makt Cap (000) 2,105,382,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,021.63 NET CH (-) 158.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,501.36 NET CH (-) 17.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,500.36 NET CH (+) 105.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,422.06 NET CH (+) 214.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,474.55 NET CH (+) 269.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,786.51 NET CH (-) 12.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024