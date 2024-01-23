AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 63,939.41
High:                      64,090.88
Low:                       63,139.73
Net Change:                   657.18
Volume (000):                197,283
Value (000):               9,933,181
Makt Cap (000)         2,105,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,021.63
NET CH                    (-) 158.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,501.36
NET CH                     (-) 17.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,500.36
NET CH                    (+) 105.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,422.06
NET CH                    (+) 214.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,474.55
NET CH                    (+) 269.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,786.51
NET CH                     (-) 12.13
------------------------------------
As on:               22-January-2024
====================================

