BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,939.41
High: 64,090.88
Low: 63,139.73
Net Change: 657.18
Volume (000): 197,283
Value (000): 9,933,181
Makt Cap (000) 2,105,382,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,021.63
NET CH (-) 158.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,501.36
NET CH (-) 17.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,500.36
NET CH (+) 105.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,422.06
NET CH (+) 214.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,474.55
NET CH (+) 269.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,786.51
NET CH (-) 12.13
------------------------------------
As on: 22-January-2024
====================================
