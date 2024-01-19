Interview with Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head – Proximity Markets at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism

‘Our commitment is to offer Pakistanis exciting new itineraries’

Bader Ali Habib is a destination marketing expert currently heading the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s agenda in South Asia, GCC, and MENA markets collectively contributing over 47 percent of total inbound tourism to the emirate of Dubai. As a leader in the realm of economic development and tourism, Bader Ali brings forth insights into the ever-evolving landscape of Pakistan. In his conversation with BR Research, he shares his expertise, shedding light on the dynamic strategies and initiatives shaping the intersection of tourism and economic growth in Pakistan. Following are the edited excerpts of the interview:

BR Research: Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for Pakistani travelers. What are the primary factors that have contributed to Dubai’s status as a preferred tourist spot? How do you plan to leverage these aspects further to the city’s appeal in this market?

Bader Ali Habib: Pakistan remains a key focus and we are dedicated to showcasing various dimensions of Dubai to Pakistani travelers. With 254,000 Pakistani visitors from January to October, our extensive outreach across Pakistan has been encouraging. With excellent flight connectivity, a streamlined visa process, and the recently launched Chalo Dubai campaign for the Pakistani market, we are confident that our forthcoming initiatives will enhance interest in our diverse sights and attractions. Department of Economy and Tourism has prioritized robust and comprehensive support for stakeholders, fostering sustainable tourism growth. Enabling investors and boosting visitation align with Dubai’s goal to be a top global destination for business and leisure by 2033, solidifying its place among the top three cities worldwide.

BRR: Given the current visitation statistics from Pakistan to Dubai, what strategic initiatives will you implement to achieve projected growth in visitor numbers for the rest of this year and into 2024?

BAH: Pakistan is in our top 10 source markets. Between January and October 2023, Dubai welcomed 13.90 million international visitors, surpassing its pre-pandemic performance of attracting 13.50 million visitors during the same period in 2019. Our strategic initiatives to achieve projected growth in visitor numbers moving forward into 2024 are multifaceted. We’re focusing on enhancing outreach across Pakistan through targeted initiatives that highlight Dubai’s diverse offerings, tailored to resonate with Pakistani travelers. Our infrastructure and real estate investment projects are a major employment attraction for Pakistanis looking to move abroad for better prospects. The focus pillar is also centered on establishing a business regulatory framework that caters to the needs of both small startups and large corporations to ensure compliance with Dubai Government laws among businesses while providing the necessary support for their operations.

BRR: Could you elaborate on the impact and reception of “Chalo Dubai” campaign in Pakistan? How do you envision building upon its success to enhance Dubai’s appeal in Pakistan?

BAH: The “Chalo Dubai” campaign has received a positive reception in Pakistan, demonstrating a significant impact on the market. The exclusive Urdu-spoken video content of the campaign highlighted Dubai’s distinctive experiences, emphasizing its affordability and family-friendly atmosphere, catering to Pakistani visitors, especially those with children. Strategically, the campaign aimed to increase awareness of Dubai’s diverse entertainment, gastronomy, and lifestyle attractions. The Kids Go Free initiative facilitates families in exploring iconic landmarks like the Dubai Fountain, At the Top Burj Khalifa, Museum of The Future, and LEGOLAND Dubai Park. To build upon this success, our strategy involves further amplifying the campaign’s focus on family-centric experiences and affordability, while also highlighting new attractions like AYA Universe and the Sky Views Observatory. By continuing to showcase Dubai’s diverse offerings, we aim to solidify its position as the ultimate holiday destination for Pakistani tourists.

BRR: With recent in-market events in Islamabad, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, what specific strategies are in place to expand Dubai’s presence in these cities, and how do you foresee these initiatives impacting the travel trade’s perception of Dubai and its attractions?

BAH: Our focus remains steadfast on leveraging the emerging opportunities stemming from the direct connectivity between Dubai and cities like Sialkot, Islamabad, and Faisalabad. In light of this, we are poised to implement tailored strategies that strengthen Dubai’s presence. Our plan entails fostering stronger partnerships with local stakeholders, conducting targeted initiatives highlighting Dubai’s offerings, and organizing specialized events, workshops, and roadshows to showcase unparalleled attractions and business opportunities available. These workshops also underscore DET’s commitment to aiding Pakistan’s travel industry and trade, spanning leisure, corporate, and incentive groups. These sessions empower tour operators with enhanced destination knowledge to promote Dubai effectively across various traveler segments, creating a more comprehensive image to encourage the travel trade. These sessions delve into the hidden gems, unique experiences, and lesser-known facets of the city, to diversify the narrative presented to potential travelers.

BRR: Regarding the upcoming workshops and training sessions in 2024, what key improvements do you plan to incorporate to ensure broader engagement and dissemination of destination knowledge across Pakistan’s regions?

BAH: Looking at workshops and training sessions planned for 2024, our primary focus is on fostering deeper and holistic engagement with the trade industry to ensure comprehensive dissemination of destination knowledge across Pakistan’s diverse regions. We aim to diversify our outreach by extending workshops beyond major cities, targeting 8 regions where our direct flight connectivity extends, such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Sialkot. We want to ensure Dubai offers personalized, immersive experiences tailored to individual preferences. These workshops directly engage tour operators, pivotal in shaping travelers’ experiences. Our first in-market events in Sialkot and Faisalabad highlight our commitment to expanding to cities with direct connectivity to Dubai. The interactive approach will help us in incorporating immersive experiences and localized content tailored to Pakistan. We’re committed to facilitating increased awareness and ensuring a more inclusive approach to our engagement efforts throughout Pakistan.

BRR: Considering Dubai as a second home for many Pakistanis, how will you personalize your strategies to cater to different segments within Pakistan?

BAH: Recognizing Dubai’s status as a second home for numerous Pakistanis, our approach is centered on strengthening this bond by crafting specialized offerings tailored to different segments, including families seeking leisure activities, business professionals looking for networking opportunities, adventurers exploring new experiences, and cultural enthusiasts eager to delve into Dubai’s diverse heritage. This understanding will enrich their experience in Dubai, cementing our reputation as a welcoming destination that caters thoughtfully to all Pakistanis.

BRR: Stop-over tourism holds potential growth. What specific initiatives are in the pipeline to encourage more Pakistanis transiting through Dubai to extend their layovers and explore the city?

BAH: Dubai serves as a primary transit hub for Pakistanis heading towards the West. Our goal is to increase the stop-over share by highlighting Dubai’s offerings for short trips and layovers. To encourage more Pakistanis to extend their layovers and explore Dubai, we have curated packages for short stays, partnered with airlines to promote stop-over programs, introduced special city tours and experiences for shorter durations, and collaborated with attractions and hospitality services to offer exclusive incentives for transit visitors. We have also devised strategic campaigns for couples seeking a honeymoon experience, positioning Dubai as the ideal destination through tailored digital marketing, collaborations with wedding planners, and partnerships with airlines, all designed to offer exclusive experiences. Through captivating content across various platforms, we showcase Dubai’s allure, luxurious accommodations, and diverse activities, inviting couples to plan their getaways in the city. These will create compelling reasons for Pakistani travelers to discover the diverse experiences that Dubai offers. Going forward, we plan to broaden media and trade alliances. We aim to rank Dubai among the top three global cities for tourism. Our commitment is to offer Pakistanis exciting new itineraries featuring unexplored attractions, ensuring every visit to Dubai is unforgettable.