DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

DP World, Dubai’s state-owned port giant, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JW Holdings, a Pakistani conglomerate, to explore new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and logistics development opportunities in Pakistan.

The development was shared by Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Minister for Commerce, in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“Delighted to announce the signing of a transformative MoU between DP World, a global leader in logistics solutions, and JW Holdings, a prominent Pakistani conglomerate,” the interim minister said.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in unlocking Pakistan’s immense potential in the realm of trade and economic development,” he said.

Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate on the development and operation of SEZs, state-of-the-art logistics parks, and other critical infrastructure projects across Pakistan.

“This will contribute to attracting foreign investment, generating employment opportunities, and enhancing the competitiveness of our vital logistics and industrial sectors,” the interim minister said.

The interim minister said that the MoU was witnessed by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

“This agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, underlining Pakistan’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships that drive sustainable growth and prosperity.

“I am confident that this collaboration will not only benefit Pakistan’s economy but also contribute to the well-being of the entire region,” added Gohar.