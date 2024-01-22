AIRLINK 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
DGKC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
FFBL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.46%)
FFL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HBL 114.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUBC 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
OGDC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.96%)
PAEL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
PIAA 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
PIBTL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
PRL 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.95%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 76.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
UNITY 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,483 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 22,963 Decreased By -0.9 (-0%)
KSE100 63,238 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 21,276 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Emotional Svitolina retires injured from Australian Open

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2024 10:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Elina Svitolina retired in tears from her Australian Open fourth-round match against unseeded Czech player Linda Noskova after just three games on Monday.

Svitolina, the 19th seed in Melbourne, needed a medical timeout at 2-0 down in the first set, during which she received treatment on court for her lower back.

The Ukrainian, 29, attempted to continue on Margaret Court Arena but was not moving freely and appeared to be in significant discomfort as her serve was broken for a second time.

The former world number three decided she could not carry on and walked to the net to concede.

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Noskova, ranked 50 in the world, is enjoying a breakout tournament, including a stunning win against world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round.

“I feel sorry for Elina and hope she gets well soon,” said the 19-year-old, who will play Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the last eight.

Australian Open Elina Svitolina

Emotional Svitolina retires injured from Australian Open

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil struggles to steady as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories