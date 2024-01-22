AIRLINK 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.75%)
World

Dozens missing in landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan province

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 09:13am

BEIJING: A landslide in a city in the northeast of China’s Yunnan province has left at least 47 people unaccounted for and rescue operations were currently underway, Chinese state media said on Monday.

At about 5:51 a.m. (2151 GMT), a landslide hit the city of Zhaotong and local government officials launched a disaster relief emergency response, the People’s Daily reported.

More than 500 people have been evacuated.

Colombia landslide death toll rises to 36

It’s not clear what caused the landslide.

Yunnan, in southwest China, is among several provinces in the country’s southern region currently experiencing a cold wave and bitter temperatures near or below freezing, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

