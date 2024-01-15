AIRLINK 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
FCCL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.57%)
FFBL 31.18 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.45%)
FFL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.64%)
OGDC 130.88 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
PRL 29.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.57%)
SNGP 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 28.5 (0.43%)
BR30 24,308 Increased By 201.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 64,806 Increased By 168.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,718 Increased By 87.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Colombia landslide death toll rises to 36

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2024 11:27am
Photo:
Photo:

CARMEN DE ATRATO: The death toll from recent landslides in northwestern Colombia rose to 36, according to an official tally Sunday, as rescuers continued to look for at least seven people.

Earlier, officials had put the toll from Friday’s landslides, which hit a road linking the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, at 23 dead.

“To all the families of the victims, my heartfelt condolences,” said President Gustavo Petro.

Pope Francis also offered prayers for the victims from the Vatican. Rescuers, using sniffer dogs and bulldozers, have been racing against the clock to find survivors.

Videos shared on social media showed part of a mountain breaking loose and crashing down onto a line of cars, as screams broke out.

The landslides in Colombia’s Choco department, which lies on the Pacific Ocean, followed more than 24 hours of intense rain.

The Ombudsman’s Office warned of “high risk of new landslides.”

More than 21 miners killed in Tanzania landslide

“We call for all necessary actions to be taken in order to safeguard the lives of people who are at risk in the area,” the office said in a bulletin.

A landslide in the same part of Colombia in December 2022 killed at least 27 people, trapping people in a bus and other vehicles.

While much of Colombia is suffering through drought, meteorologists have warned of the risk of heavy rains in several departments bordering the Pacific.

Colombia

Comments

1000 characters

Colombia landslide death toll rises to 36

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories