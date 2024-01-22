AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Unwavering smog

BR Research Published 22 Jan, 2024 07:12am

The air quality of Punjab and specifically of Lahore has persistently been worst over the last two months. A mixture of smoke and fog has engulfed the city for months now keep Lahore at the top of the chart among the world’s most polluted cities. The caretaker government claims to have been able to reduce smog as compared to the previous year, but ground realities seem different. Smog has become an escalating winter threat for Lahore, and the situation has aggravated every year over the past six years.

Weather experts say that the continuous dry cold weather has been a factor is prolonged smog in the city. Fog and no rains have been key components of the weather conditions in Lahore. Health expert say that prolonged smoggy conditions have sickened tens of thousands of residents. Lahore has seen record health issues related to smog, and the extreme cold weather has exacerbated the situation this year with rising cases of Asthma and Pneumonia.

Actions by the authorities including school closures, factory shutdowns, industrial raids, and artificial rain have all gone in vain. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore continues to be in “very unhealthy to hazardous” range for most days on average.

The non-health impact of smog in terms of growth and development range from school absenteeism, children brain development, worker absenteeism, and impact of their cognitive and decision-making capabilities – all of which are of least concern to the authorities it seems – and all of which impact productivity and economic growth.

Which such burden of the menace on growth and human capital, why is it that nothing concrete is being achieved to combat it? Successive governments have failed to address smog issue comprehensively because of ad hoc decisions and poor governance – and the issue is much less likely to be on top of the priority ladder for the caretaker government despite what they claim. Unplanned, random and inconclusive restrictions, bans and steps taken to address the situation do not solve the problem. There is a need for empowerment and accountability of the local and district level bodies as well as comprehensive yet accommodative agricultural, industrial, transport and urban planning policies that take after the efforts made in countries that have successfully addressed this issue.

Lahore fog Economic growth air quality Air Quality Index world’s most polluted cities

Unwavering smog

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories