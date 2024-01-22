Minister says Baloch protesters are ‘security risk’

QUETTA: Calling families of Baloch missing persons presently holding a sit-in in Islamabad a “security risk,” Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday appealed to the federal capital’s administration to get tough on them.

Addressing at a press conference in Quetta, he said there were serious threats to the lives of Baloch protestors. “Agencies of enemy countries can target them. God forbid, if anything bad happens to them, who will be responsible for that?” the minister questioned.

In the event of a terrorist attack on them, he added, these people would again hold the state responsible. He went on to say that Baloch nationalist Mahrang Baloch had admitted that those killed in Pakistan’s missile strike in Iran were her relatives.

Achakzai was of the view that the protestors had come to Islamabad to fulfill their nefarious designs. “Their sit-in is a flop,” he claimed.