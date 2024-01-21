AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-21

‘Let’s go back to the 1960s laws’: Mian Mansha advocates smaller govts, efficient decision-making

Bilal Memon Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

KARACHI: For the first few minutes of his talk at the IPO Summit 2024, Mian Muhammad Mansha sounded like a businessman either admitting defeat to a system of inefficiency and redtape or someone who has lost hope in Pakistan’s economy.

That was not the case.

The business magnate, arguably one of Pakistan’s most successful entrepreneurs and who has seen a countless number of administrations change seats, came down hard on what he called an “inefficient government where around two-thirds of the employees have no work”.

“The general impression is that people in Pakistan don’t pay taxes,” said Mansha, who addressed the ‘Business growth and shareholder value creation by leveraging the capital’ session at the IPO Summit 2024 in Karachi on Saturday.

“Pakistan’s problem is simple: the amount of leakage in government organisations is high. Read (former State Bank governor) Shahid Kardar’s article.”

Mansha, chairman at MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest, said everyone in Islamabad is “sitting on something”, referring to proposals aimed at progress, but which have fallen victim to bureaucratic redtape and general inefficiencies in the capital.

Mansha did not talk much about Initial Public Offerings, arguing that there were “fundamental changes” that needed to be made before trying to lure companies towards PSX listings.

“Look at some of the government entities. All they do is subsidise one another. I have several companies listed at the PSX. I am more inclined at taking them private than taking anymore public,” argued Mansha.

“There was a lot of talk on Pakistan’s chances at default and how we needed to learn from Sri Lanka’s example. I told the government then – ‘Sri Lanka has laws’. We don’t.

“Sri Lanka is bouncing back even after defaulting because it has laws. Its downfall was because of Covid and lack of tourism.”

Mansha advocated smaller governments, efficiency in state entities and quicker decision making.

“There are incredible things happening in the world. In Pakistan, a city like Gwadar is not linked directly to the highway. DISCOs are eating so much of our money. We need to fix the fundamentals.

“The IPOs will happen,” added Mansha as Akif Saeed, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), listened via online link.

As Mansha approached the end of his talk, he left the audience smiling with a ‘bitter-sweet resonation’.

“Let’s move back to the 1960s laws,” said Mansha as he advocated a ‘simpler time’ when things got done.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

SECP PSX DISCOS Pakistan’s Economy MCB Bank Mian Muhammad Mansha IPO Summit 2024

‘Let’s go back to the 1960s laws’: Mian Mansha advocates smaller govts, efficient decision-making

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

‘Contingency’ revenue steps agreed with IMF

IMF revises deficit upward to 7.7pc of GDP

External financing needs: IMF lowers projection to 7.1pc of GDP

Pre-election tensions may weigh on policy decisions: IMF

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

Read more stories