Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,000 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs1,300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,328 after an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs213,700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was priced at $2,045 per ounce, after an increase of $13 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.