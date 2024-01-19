Ample supply pushes soybeans towards fifth straight weekly loss

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly loss after the contract dropped to two-year lows in the previous session due to expectations of plentiful supply.

Corn and wheat futures were flat, with both contracts poised for a weekly fall, and corn trading near three-year lows.

Ample supply holds Chicago soybeans near two-year low

All three contracts have fallen around 6% so far this month as rainfall in South America and higher-than-expected US inventories improve the supply outlook.