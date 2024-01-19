AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Houthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships

AFP Published 19 Jan, 2024 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: A senior Houthi official has promised safe passage for Russian and Chinese vessels through the Red Sea, where the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group has been carrying out attacks on commercial ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In an interview published by Russian outlet Izvestia on Friday, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti insisted the waters around Yemen, which some shipping firms are avoiding due to the ongoing aggression, were safe so long as vessels were not linked to certain countries, particularly Israel.

“As for all other countries, including Russia and China, their shipping in the region is not threatened,” he said.

Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

“Moreover, we are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, because free navigation plays a significant role for our country.”

Attacks on vessels “in any way connected with Israel” would continue, he added.

The Iran-backed rebels have recently said US- and British-linked ships were also fair game after the two countries launched air strikes in Yemen in response to the repeated attacks.

The Houthis claimed early on Friday another attack on a US ship after the United States launched fresh strikes on rebel targets the day before.

The Houthis have launched numerous attacks in the vital shipping lanes around Yemen since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7 with Hamas’s bloody attack on Israel.

In Friday’s interview, Bukhaiti said the blame for the shipping attacks rested with the vessels that ignored Houthi orders to change course.

“Ansar Allah does not pursue the goal of capturing or sinking this or that sea vessel,” he said, using the group’s official name.

“Our goal is to raise the economic costs for the Jewish state in order to stop the carnage in Gaza.”

Bukhaiti defended his group’s capture in November of the Galaxy Leader – a merchant vessel linked to an Israeli businessman – as “a precautionary step for everyone else to follow our requirements”.

Houthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack

The ship’s crew, who are still being held, “are fine, and we are giving them a warm welcome”, he added.

While the Houthis insist their attacks only target vessels of certain nationalities, a US Navy commander has said the ships involved actually have ties to dozens of countries.

China Russia Yemen Gaza US Navy Red Sea Russian foreign ministry Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Gaza health ministry Chinese vessels Palestinians in Gaza Yemen's Houthis Red Sea tensions Houthi anti ship ballistic missiles Izvestia Mohammed al Bukhaiti Russian and Chinese vessels

Houthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships

Intra-day update: rupee sees some gain against US dollar

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Stocks back to winning ways as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

Oil prices ease on China demand worries, supply forecasts

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Read more stories