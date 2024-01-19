PM forms committee on general elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Thursday formed a seven-member to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections.

The newly constituted committee comprises seven members headed by Minister of Communications Maritime Affairs and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The chief secretaries of the four provinces are members of the committee to oversee general elections. The committee will assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law and order situation. The committee will implement the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the effective conduct of the general elections.