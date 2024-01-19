Punjab collects Rs351bn through e-stamping system

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected over Rs 351 billion in revenue through the e-stamping system since its launch in May 2016 while more than 18.3 million e-stamp papers have been issued to date.

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Thursday; PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the chairman PITB said that e-stamping digitises the issuance of stamp papers while eliminating paper and process-related fraudulent practices, leakage of government revenue while storing information in digital form to ensure transparency.

It may be noted that the e-stamping system is one of the flagship projects of the Punjab government executed by PITB in collaboration with the Board of Revenue. The system calculates the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer automatically.

