Markets Print 2024-01-19

All industries, power generation units & CNG stations: SSGC announces 48-hour ‘gas holiday’ in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 48 hours gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Saturday, January 20, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday (January 22, 2024).

“Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system,” SSGC said on Thursday.

Pursuant to clause #14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all Industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain closed for forty-eight (48) hours from 08:00am on Saturday, January 20, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, January 22, 2024.

“SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this Gas Holiday Period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 07 days,” SSGC said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA SSGC CNG stations power generation units

