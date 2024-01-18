AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.65%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
HUBC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.78%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.89%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.91%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
SNGP 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.25%)
SSGC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,472 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.85%)
BR30 22,943 Decreased By -298 (-1.28%)
KSE100 63,111 Decreased By -456.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 21,227 Decreased By -127 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 10:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund’s first Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has warned central banks need to move cautiously on cutting interest rates this year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Gopinath told the FT in an interview that inflation is set to decelerate less sharply than it did last year because of tight labour markets and high services inflation in the US, euro area and elsewhere.

IMF board set to approve $600mn loan for Ghana on Friday

“Based on the data we have seen, we would expect rate cuts to be in the second half, not in the first half,” Gopinath added.

Gita Gopinath International Monetary Fund’s

Comments

1000 characters

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories